301 West 3rd Street, Austin, TX 78701 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Renee Damron, Taco Street Locating, (512) 265-7900. Available from: 08/24/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. This place has an undeniable swagger to it. Like, oysters & caviar in my boozy bloody mary on sunday kind of swagger. These levels of swagger were previously unknown to humans until you showed up and moved into this swanky sky pad. It turns out, your presence in this specific apartment unlocked some mysterious holy grail like universal code. These levels of cool are the effective equivalent of dividing by zero. Scientists want to study you, The pieous want to worship you. Shady political organizations want you to run for office. But you aint got time for any of that. Instead you’ll just enjoy that bloody mary by the pool, thank you very much. ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities NEW: 1 Gig fiber network served by AT&T available Views of Lady Bird Lake, the City & the Capitol Chefs' kitchens with stainless steel 8" sinks Granite kitchen countertops Black Whirlpool appliance package with stainless steel refrigerators Contemporary maple or urban espresso cabinets Brushed nickel hardware Salerno tile backsplashes Breakfast bars with pendant lighting Kitchen center islands 10-foot ceilings Penthouse apartments with dramatic 12-foot ceilings Whirlpool washer & dryer in every apartment Floor-to-ceiling windows with solar shades Sunrooms Polished and sealed concrete floors Garden style soaking tubs Stainless steel sinks in bathrooms Expansive walk-in closets Wrap around balconies and terraces Gated private terraces with direct pool access ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities AEGB Four-Star Rated community Oasis pool and lap pool with lounge seating Two 24-hour fitness centers with state-of-the-art cardio and strength training equipment Spin room featuring fitness classes on demand Skye deck with stainless steel grills and scenic views Refuel java cafe with Starbucks coffee, collaboration bar, Wi-Fi and charging stations Unwind lounge area Work and play zone with 3 computers, wireless printing and ping pong table Reservable video conference room Garage parking with reserved spots available Public electric car charging station available Controlled access elevators 24/7 controlled access Luxer One package room Climate-controlled resident storage rooms available Bike Storage available Steps to city transit Direct access to shopping, dining and entertainment in 2ND St. District Trash and recycling center on every floor Pet friendly community Valet dry cleaning __________________ Working with me Swasdee krup! Hello! Howdy! I’m Renee with Taco Street Locating, one of the few people you’ll ever meet who speaks Thai, English, and Texan with a native Austin accent. I’m in the wonderful business of helping find apartments to live in. As a native (one of the few remaining), I know each neighborhood extremely well, and can help you learn each area in the way that nobody else could. Please hit me up so I can find you the perfect place to live! I’m super free to work with. [ Published 25-Aug-19 / ID 3142727 ]