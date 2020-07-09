All apartments in Austin
Last updated August 25 2019 at 5:06 PM

301 West 3rd Street

301 East 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

301 East 3rd Street, Austin, TX 78701
Downtown Austin

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
conference room
car charging
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
valet service
301 West 3rd Street, Austin, TX 78701 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Renee Damron, Taco Street Locating, (512) 265-7900. Available from: 08/24/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. This place has an undeniable swagger to it. Like, oysters & caviar in my boozy bloody mary on sunday kind of swagger. These levels of swagger were previously unknown to humans until you showed up and moved into this swanky sky pad. It turns out, your presence in this specific apartment unlocked some mysterious holy grail like universal code. These levels of cool are the effective equivalent of dividing by zero. Scientists want to study you, The pieous want to worship you. Shady political organizations want you to run for office. But you aint got time for any of that. Instead you’ll just enjoy that bloody mary by the pool, thank you very much. ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities NEW: 1 Gig fiber network served by AT&T available Views of Lady Bird Lake, the City & the Capitol Chefs' kitchens with stainless steel 8" sinks Granite kitchen countertops Black Whirlpool appliance package with stainless steel refrigerators Contemporary maple or urban espresso cabinets Brushed nickel hardware Salerno tile backsplashes Breakfast bars with pendant lighting Kitchen center islands 10-foot ceilings Penthouse apartments with dramatic 12-foot ceilings Whirlpool washer & dryer in every apartment Floor-to-ceiling windows with solar shades Sunrooms Polished and sealed concrete floors Garden style soaking tubs Stainless steel sinks in bathrooms Expansive walk-in closets Wrap around balconies and terraces Gated private terraces with direct pool access ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities AEGB Four-Star Rated community Oasis pool and lap pool with lounge seating Two 24-hour fitness centers with state-of-the-art cardio and strength training equipment Spin room featuring fitness classes on demand Skye deck with stainless steel grills and scenic views Refuel java cafe with Starbucks coffee, collaboration bar, Wi-Fi and charging stations Unwind lounge area Work and play zone with 3 computers, wireless printing and ping pong table Reservable video conference room Garage parking with reserved spots available Public electric car charging station available Controlled access elevators 24/7 controlled access Luxer One package room Climate-controlled resident storage rooms available Bike Storage available Steps to city transit Direct access to shopping, dining and entertainment in 2ND St. District Trash and recycling center on every floor Pet friendly community Valet dry cleaning __________________ Working with me Swasdee krup! Hello! Howdy! I’m Renee with Taco Street Locating, one of the few people you’ll ever meet who speaks Thai, English, and Texan with a native Austin accent. I’m in the wonderful business of helping find apartments to live in. As a native (one of the few remaining), I know each neighborhood extremely well, and can help you learn each area in the way that nobody else could. Please hit me up so I can find you the perfect place to live! I’m super free to work with. [ Published 25-Aug-19 / ID 3142727 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 West 3rd Street have any available units?
301 West 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 West 3rd Street have?
Some of 301 West 3rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 West 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
301 West 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 West 3rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 301 West 3rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 301 West 3rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 301 West 3rd Street offers parking.
Does 301 West 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 West 3rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 West 3rd Street have a pool?
Yes, 301 West 3rd Street has a pool.
Does 301 West 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 301 West 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 301 West 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 West 3rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.

