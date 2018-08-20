Rent Calculator
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
3009 Bushnell
Last updated March 18 2020 at 4:21 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3009 Bushnell
3009 Bushnell Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Garrison Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
3009 Bushnell Drive, Austin, TX 78745
Garrison Park
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
CORNER LOT, PRIVACY FENCE, FIREPLACE IN LIVINGROOM, CERAMIC TILE/LAMINATE WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE HOUSE, CONVENIENT LOCATION
Private Backyard, Close to Central Market. Corner lot
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3009 Bushnell have any available units?
3009 Bushnell doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3009 Bushnell have?
Some of 3009 Bushnell's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3009 Bushnell currently offering any rent specials?
3009 Bushnell is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3009 Bushnell pet-friendly?
No, 3009 Bushnell is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 3009 Bushnell offer parking?
Yes, 3009 Bushnell offers parking.
Does 3009 Bushnell have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3009 Bushnell does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3009 Bushnell have a pool?
No, 3009 Bushnell does not have a pool.
Does 3009 Bushnell have accessible units?
No, 3009 Bushnell does not have accessible units.
Does 3009 Bushnell have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3009 Bushnell has units with dishwashers.
