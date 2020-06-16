All apartments in Austin
Find more places like
3001 Del Curto Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
3001 Del Curto Road
Last updated August 25 2019 at 9:02 PM

3001 Del Curto Road

3001 Del Curto Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
South Lamar
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3001 Del Curto Road, Austin, TX 78704
South Lamar

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Beautiful 2 story home conveniently located in the hot area of South Lamar near famous restaurants & shopping within walking distance. Entry way to home has custom seating & wallpaper design. Kitchen is equipped with recessed lighting, SS appliances, a breakfast area w/ a beautiful chandelier. Living area has high vaulted ceilings and plenty of natural lighting. Private fenced in backyard, skyline views from upstairs bedrooms, tons of storage, custom window coverings throughout. Washer/dryer & 2 car garage included!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Similar Listings

Chateau Avalon of Austin
833 Fairfield Dr
Austin, TX 78758
Post West Austin
4330 Bull Creek Rd
Austin, TX 78731
Iron Rock Ranch
1215 W Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78748
10X Living at Grandview
6500 Champion Grandview Way
Austin, TX 78750
Ten Oaks
12612 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753
AMLI South Shore
1620 E Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Cascade
1221 Algarita Ave
Austin, TX 78704
Hunt Club Austin
3101 Shoreline Dr
Austin, TX 78728
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3001 Del Curto Road have any available units?
3001 Del Curto Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 3001 Del Curto Road currently offering any rent specials?
3001 Del Curto Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3001 Del Curto Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3001 Del Curto Road is pet friendly.
Does 3001 Del Curto Road offer parking?
Yes, 3001 Del Curto Road offers parking.
Does 3001 Del Curto Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3001 Del Curto Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3001 Del Curto Road have a pool?
No, 3001 Del Curto Road does not have a pool.
Does 3001 Del Curto Road have accessible units?
No, 3001 Del Curto Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3001 Del Curto Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3001 Del Curto Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3001 Del Curto Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3001 Del Curto Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak HillPleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwoodEast Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College DistrictConcordia University-TexasThe University of Texas at Austin