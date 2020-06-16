3001 Del Curto Road.

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed

Beautiful 2 story home conveniently located in the hot area of South Lamar near famous restaurants & shopping within walking distance. Entry way to home has custom seating & wallpaper design. Kitchen is equipped with recessed lighting, SS appliances, a breakfast area w/ a beautiful chandelier. Living area has high vaulted ceilings and plenty of natural lighting. Private fenced in backyard, skyline views from upstairs bedrooms, tons of storage, custom window coverings throughout. Washer/dryer & 2 car garage included!

