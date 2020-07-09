Community Features Resort Style Swimming Pool Elevators Clubhouse Resident Business Center 24 Hour Fitness Center Outdoor BBQ Grills Gated Community Hot Tub/Spa WI-FI in Clubhouse & Pool
Apartment Features Detached Garages* Covered Parking* Faux Wood Flooring Throughout* Built in Microwave* Built in Computer Desk* Black on Black GE Appliances Full Size Washer and Dryer Included Ceiling Fans 9 Ceilings Linen Closets Pantry Private Patios and Balconies Under Kitchen Cabinet Lighting
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 300 Ferguson Dr Unit: A2 have any available units?
300 Ferguson Dr Unit: A2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 Ferguson Dr Unit: A2 have?
Some of 300 Ferguson Dr Unit: A2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Ferguson Dr Unit: A2 currently offering any rent specials?
300 Ferguson Dr Unit: A2 is not currently offering any rent specials.