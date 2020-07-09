All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

300 Ferguson Dr Unit: A2

300 Ferguson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

300 Ferguson Drive, Austin, TX 78753
North Lamar

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Deposit: $150

Community Features
Resort Style Swimming Pool
Elevators
Clubhouse
Resident Business Center
24 Hour Fitness Center
Outdoor BBQ Grills
Gated Community
Hot Tub/Spa
WI-FI in Clubhouse & Pool

Apartment Features
Detached Garages*
Covered Parking*
Faux Wood Flooring Throughout*
Built in Microwave*
Built in Computer Desk*
Black on Black GE Appliances
Full Size Washer and Dryer Included
Ceiling Fans
9 Ceilings
Linen Closets
Pantry
Private Patios and Balconies
Under Kitchen Cabinet Lighting

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Ferguson Dr Unit: A2 have any available units?
300 Ferguson Dr Unit: A2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 Ferguson Dr Unit: A2 have?
Some of 300 Ferguson Dr Unit: A2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Ferguson Dr Unit: A2 currently offering any rent specials?
300 Ferguson Dr Unit: A2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Ferguson Dr Unit: A2 pet-friendly?
No, 300 Ferguson Dr Unit: A2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 300 Ferguson Dr Unit: A2 offer parking?
Yes, 300 Ferguson Dr Unit: A2 offers parking.
Does 300 Ferguson Dr Unit: A2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 Ferguson Dr Unit: A2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Ferguson Dr Unit: A2 have a pool?
Yes, 300 Ferguson Dr Unit: A2 has a pool.
Does 300 Ferguson Dr Unit: A2 have accessible units?
No, 300 Ferguson Dr Unit: A2 does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Ferguson Dr Unit: A2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 Ferguson Dr Unit: A2 does not have units with dishwashers.

