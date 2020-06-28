Rent Calculator
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2932 Thruswood B
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:42 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2932 Thruswood B
2932 Thrushwood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2932 Thrushwood Drive, Austin, TX 78757
North Shoal Creek
Amenities
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom remodeled in 78757 No Carpet - This is an adorable Remodel ready to move in. Stainless steel appliance, with Tile
and laminate flooring.
(RLNE4070129)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2932 Thruswood B have any available units?
2932 Thruswood B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2932 Thruswood B have?
Some of 2932 Thruswood B's amenities include dogs allowed, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2932 Thruswood B currently offering any rent specials?
2932 Thruswood B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2932 Thruswood B pet-friendly?
Yes, 2932 Thruswood B is pet friendly.
Does 2932 Thruswood B offer parking?
No, 2932 Thruswood B does not offer parking.
Does 2932 Thruswood B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2932 Thruswood B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2932 Thruswood B have a pool?
No, 2932 Thruswood B does not have a pool.
Does 2932 Thruswood B have accessible units?
No, 2932 Thruswood B does not have accessible units.
Does 2932 Thruswood B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2932 Thruswood B does not have units with dishwashers.
