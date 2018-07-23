2917 E 12th St - Unit A

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous Updated East Austin Home -



Beautiful Floors: Updated, Spacious three bedroom two bathroom Home in Austin, TX available now. Near Downtown Austin, ACC campuses, great hospitals like Dell Seton Medical Center, and East 6th bars and restaurants. Includes washer, dryer, refrigerator, and oven.



We are pet-friendly and accept all breeds of dogs and cats. The pet fees are $300 for 1, $550 for 2, and $800 for 3 pets. Monthly pet rent is $15 for one pet, $25 for two pets, and $35 for three pets.



Potential residents are encouraged to complete a rental application and authorize a background check. Feel free to click the Contact Us link and fill out the information so we can answer any questions. We will respond and schedule a showing with you.



(RLNE5615913)