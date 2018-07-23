All apartments in Austin
2917 E 12th St - Unit A

2917 East 12th Street · (512) 318-6568
Location

2917 East 12th Street, Austin, TX 78702
Rosewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2917 E 12th St - Unit A · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Gorgeous Updated East Austin Home -

Beautiful Floors: Updated, Spacious three bedroom two bathroom Home in Austin, TX available now. Near Downtown Austin, ACC campuses, great hospitals like Dell Seton Medical Center, and East 6th bars and restaurants. Includes washer, dryer, refrigerator, and oven.

We are pet-friendly and accept all breeds of dogs and cats. The pet fees are $300 for 1, $550 for 2, and $800 for 3 pets. Monthly pet rent is $15 for one pet, $25 for two pets, and $35 for three pets.

Potential residents are encouraged to complete a rental application and authorize a background check. Feel free to click the Contact Us link and fill out the information so we can answer any questions. We will respond and schedule a showing with you.

(RLNE5615913)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2917 E 12th St - Unit A have any available units?
2917 E 12th St - Unit A has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2917 E 12th St - Unit A have?
Some of 2917 E 12th St - Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2917 E 12th St - Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
2917 E 12th St - Unit A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2917 E 12th St - Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2917 E 12th St - Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 2917 E 12th St - Unit A offer parking?
No, 2917 E 12th St - Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 2917 E 12th St - Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2917 E 12th St - Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2917 E 12th St - Unit A have a pool?
No, 2917 E 12th St - Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 2917 E 12th St - Unit A have accessible units?
No, 2917 E 12th St - Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 2917 E 12th St - Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2917 E 12th St - Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
