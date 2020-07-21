All apartments in Austin
Austin, TX
2905 Kestrel Dr - B
Last updated June 24 2019 at 11:04 PM

2905 Kestrel Dr - B

2905 Kestrel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2905 Kestrel Drive, Austin, TX 78745

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large living area w/corner gas fireplace and half bath. French doors off to patio with privacy fenced yard. Master bedroom & bath is down. Large kitchen. Lots of cabinet space. Full size washer/dry connection. 1 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2905 Kestrel Dr - B have any available units?
2905 Kestrel Dr - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2905 Kestrel Dr - B have?
Some of 2905 Kestrel Dr - B's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2905 Kestrel Dr - B currently offering any rent specials?
2905 Kestrel Dr - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2905 Kestrel Dr - B pet-friendly?
Yes, 2905 Kestrel Dr - B is pet friendly.
Does 2905 Kestrel Dr - B offer parking?
Yes, 2905 Kestrel Dr - B offers parking.
Does 2905 Kestrel Dr - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2905 Kestrel Dr - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2905 Kestrel Dr - B have a pool?
No, 2905 Kestrel Dr - B does not have a pool.
Does 2905 Kestrel Dr - B have accessible units?
No, 2905 Kestrel Dr - B does not have accessible units.
Does 2905 Kestrel Dr - B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2905 Kestrel Dr - B has units with dishwashers.
