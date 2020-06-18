2873 E Martin Luther King Blvd

Amenities
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!
Tired of back pain? Looking to get rich quick? Get that 10 pack abs? (6 pack is so last yeas) Looking to attract the super model partner of your dreams from those movies you like? Well, I'm hear to tell you that it's statistically probably that none of this will happen..
Unless...you get a sweet new East Austin apartment. Really. Sophisticated non paid off scientists that wear white coats have concluded that this specific apartment will make all of your infomercial like dreams come true. I know, turn down your critical thinking process and your brain and come check out this new wonderful apartment in East Austin of your dreams.
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Impressive collection of studios, one, and two bedroom apartments and townhomes
Chef kitchens with peninsulas or islands, contemporary cabinetry, and exceptional quartz countertops
Two designer selected color schemes
Luxe stainless steel appliances to include French Door refrigerators
Designer lighting fixtures to include artisanal pendant lighting, contemporary track lighting, and modern ceiling fans with light kits
Washer and dryer provided in every home
Generous walk-in closets with additional onsite storage options
Glass walk-in showers
Nest thermostats
High-speed, fiber optic wired home
Energy efficiency: Central water heater + car charging
Sleek wood-style flooring
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Spacious poolscape consists of three pools, outdoor kitchen and TV lounge
12,000 s.f. for club room, Retro Game Lounge and private work spaces
Social Dining and Bar Area
Fitness and conditioning center with Fitness on Demand and separate yoga/pilates studio
TV lounge and dining room - perfect for entertaining
Off leash dog park
24-Hour package delivery lockers
Limited access gates
Private garages
Free WiFi in common areas
Adjacent to the Cap Metro Red-Line Station
Steps from running, biking, and dog walking trails