Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

2834 Salado Street Available 08/07/20 Large House - West Campus - Great for Groups! - Large house with two unit backhouse in West Campus right off of 29th. Great for Groups! Newly refinished with wood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Includes 2 W/D and Dishwasher. Big backyard space, two decks and additional alley driveway parking. (August Prelease Only)



(RLNE4353917)