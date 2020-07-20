All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 10 2019 at 5:53 PM

2834 Gettysburg DR

2834 Gettysburg Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2834 Gettysburg Drive, Austin, TX 78745

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Incredible 2-story home nestled on a large lot in highly sought after Cherry Creek. Home offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 dining areas & 2 living areas. Soaring ceilings, walls of windows allow for an abundance of natural light & designer updates throughout. Kitchen features SS appliances, granite counter tops, breakfast bar & more. Spacious master retreat, w/ large closets & double vanities. Huge private yard, backyard patio & private front yard. Min. to shopping, dining, entertainment and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2834 Gettysburg DR have any available units?
2834 Gettysburg DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2834 Gettysburg DR have?
Some of 2834 Gettysburg DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2834 Gettysburg DR currently offering any rent specials?
2834 Gettysburg DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2834 Gettysburg DR pet-friendly?
No, 2834 Gettysburg DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2834 Gettysburg DR offer parking?
Yes, 2834 Gettysburg DR offers parking.
Does 2834 Gettysburg DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2834 Gettysburg DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2834 Gettysburg DR have a pool?
No, 2834 Gettysburg DR does not have a pool.
Does 2834 Gettysburg DR have accessible units?
No, 2834 Gettysburg DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2834 Gettysburg DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 2834 Gettysburg DR does not have units with dishwashers.
