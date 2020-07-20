2834 Gettysburg DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Incredible 2-story home nestled on a large lot in highly sought after Cherry Creek. Home offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 dining areas & 2 living areas. Soaring ceilings, walls of windows allow for an abundance of natural light & designer updates throughout. Kitchen features SS appliances, granite counter tops, breakfast bar & more. Spacious master retreat, w/ large closets & double vanities. Huge private yard, backyard patio & private front yard. Min. to shopping, dining, entertainment and more.