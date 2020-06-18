All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 28 2020 at 8:36 PM

2830 S. Lakeline Boulevard

2830 South Lakeline Boulevard · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2830 South Lakeline Boulevard, Austin, TX 78613

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!

Prestige. Elegance. Sophistication. Stupendulous. These are but some of the relevant (and totally not made up) that you can use to talk about this apartment. As your time in this luxury abode of countryside living progresses, your collection of vintage french wines will increase, you bookshelves will become cluttered with a panoply of classical literature texts from famous people you learned about in high school. You may even get the occasional phone call from foreign dignitaries from exotic countries with questionable human rights records looking to get involved in shady business relationships. Living here, your life will be subsumed by endless emotional waves of satisfaction and pleasure. So, what are you waiting for?

___________________________________________________________

Apartment & Community Amenities

Exclusive Resident Clubhouse

Secure, 24-Hour Package Delivery Access

On-Site Pet Park

Meet the Neighbors

Award Winning Quality & Service

State-of-the-Art Pool

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

