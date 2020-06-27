2829 San Gabriel

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking pool table garage

Great 6 Bedroom House - West Campus - This is with out a doubt the nicest house on the Pre Lease market in West Campus. This property has two living areas. A large game room that includes a pool table and bar. Two huge balconies on the 2nd floor. A fenced in front and back yard. Alley Access. Two Car Garage.Very Large Master with Jacuzzi Bath and Custom Shower. 20 Foot Ceilings in Living Room. Walk In Closets. Real Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances. Two Kitchens, Two Built In Ovens, Actual Laundry Room with Full Size Washer and Dryer. High End Finish Out. Must see this one of kind property in West Campus to truly appreciate. This house is a great house to have friends over. Only 5 Blocks from campus. - August 2019 Prelease Only



(RLNE2594241)