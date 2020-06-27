All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2829 San Gabriel.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2829 San Gabriel
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 AM

2829 San Gabriel

2829 San Gabriel Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
West University
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2829 San Gabriel Street, Austin, TX 78705
West University

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool table
garage
Great 6 Bedroom House - West Campus - This is with out a doubt the nicest house on the Pre Lease market in West Campus. This property has two living areas. A large game room that includes a pool table and bar. Two huge balconies on the 2nd floor. A fenced in front and back yard. Alley Access. Two Car Garage.Very Large Master with Jacuzzi Bath and Custom Shower. 20 Foot Ceilings in Living Room. Walk In Closets. Real Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances. Two Kitchens, Two Built In Ovens, Actual Laundry Room with Full Size Washer and Dryer. High End Finish Out. Must see this one of kind property in West Campus to truly appreciate. This house is a great house to have friends over. Only 5 Blocks from campus. - August 2019 Prelease Only

(RLNE2594241)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2829 San Gabriel have any available units?
2829 San Gabriel doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2829 San Gabriel have?
Some of 2829 San Gabriel's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2829 San Gabriel currently offering any rent specials?
2829 San Gabriel is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2829 San Gabriel pet-friendly?
No, 2829 San Gabriel is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2829 San Gabriel offer parking?
Yes, 2829 San Gabriel offers parking.
Does 2829 San Gabriel have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2829 San Gabriel offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2829 San Gabriel have a pool?
No, 2829 San Gabriel does not have a pool.
Does 2829 San Gabriel have accessible units?
No, 2829 San Gabriel does not have accessible units.
Does 2829 San Gabriel have units with dishwashers?
No, 2829 San Gabriel does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables Park Plaza
115 Sandra Muraida Way
Austin, TX 78703
7East
2025 E 7th St
Austin, TX 78702
Tambaleo 2207
2207 S 5th St
Austin, TX 78704
43 Hyde
4310 Avenue B
Austin, TX 78751
Hidden Timber Apartments
13359 Pond Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78729
The Weaver
1401 Art Dilly Drive
Austin, TX 78702
Walnut Park
12101 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753
Villas at Stone Oak Ranch
13021 Legendary Dr
Austin, TX 78727

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin