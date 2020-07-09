All apartments in Austin
Last updated August 18 2019 at 6:49 PM

2829 E. Martin Luther King

2829 East Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2829 East Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Austin, TX 78702
Rosewood

Amenities

stainless steel
gym
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4d7998a0b0 ---- Your Home Impressive collection of studios, one, and two bedroom apartments and townhomes Chef kitchens with peninsulas or islands, contemporary cabinetry, and exceptional quartz countertops Two designer selected color schemes Luxe stainless steel appliances to include French Door refrigerators Designer lighting fixtures to include artisanal pendant lighting, contemporary track lighting, and modern ceiling fans with light kits

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2829 E. Martin Luther King have any available units?
2829 E. Martin Luther King doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2829 E. Martin Luther King have?
Some of 2829 E. Martin Luther King's amenities include stainless steel, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2829 E. Martin Luther King currently offering any rent specials?
2829 E. Martin Luther King is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2829 E. Martin Luther King pet-friendly?
No, 2829 E. Martin Luther King is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2829 E. Martin Luther King offer parking?
No, 2829 E. Martin Luther King does not offer parking.
Does 2829 E. Martin Luther King have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2829 E. Martin Luther King does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2829 E. Martin Luther King have a pool?
Yes, 2829 E. Martin Luther King has a pool.
Does 2829 E. Martin Luther King have accessible units?
No, 2829 E. Martin Luther King does not have accessible units.
Does 2829 E. Martin Luther King have units with dishwashers?
No, 2829 E. Martin Luther King does not have units with dishwashers.

