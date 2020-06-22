Rent Calculator
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2817 E. 22nd St.
Last updated February 19 2020 at 1:46 PM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2817 E. 22nd St.
2817 East 22nd Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2817 East 22nd Street, Austin, TX 78722
Rosewood
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Updated 3/2 in Hip East Austin! - Updated home in highly desired east Austin neighborhood, huge back yard, pets okay! Available for February move in!
(RLNE4492458)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2817 E. 22nd St. have any available units?
2817 E. 22nd St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2817 E. 22nd St. have?
Some of 2817 E. 22nd St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2817 E. 22nd St. currently offering any rent specials?
2817 E. 22nd St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2817 E. 22nd St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2817 E. 22nd St. is pet friendly.
Does 2817 E. 22nd St. offer parking?
Yes, 2817 E. 22nd St. does offer parking.
Does 2817 E. 22nd St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2817 E. 22nd St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2817 E. 22nd St. have a pool?
No, 2817 E. 22nd St. does not have a pool.
Does 2817 E. 22nd St. have accessible units?
No, 2817 E. 22nd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2817 E. 22nd St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2817 E. 22nd St. does not have units with dishwashers.
