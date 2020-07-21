4 Bedroom, Single Story Home in Cherry Creek-Available Now! - Vinyl plank through out! No Carpet. Spacious layout, Master separate from other 3 bedrooms, attached garage, fenced yard, backs to greenbelt! Pets Okay with approval.
(RLNE3305052)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2814 Inridge Dr. have any available units?
2814 Inridge Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 2814 Inridge Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2814 Inridge Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2814 Inridge Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2814 Inridge Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2814 Inridge Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2814 Inridge Dr. offers parking.
Does 2814 Inridge Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2814 Inridge Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2814 Inridge Dr. have a pool?
No, 2814 Inridge Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2814 Inridge Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2814 Inridge Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2814 Inridge Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2814 Inridge Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2814 Inridge Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2814 Inridge Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.