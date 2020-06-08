All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 30 2020 at 1:26 AM

2814 Garwood Street - A

2814 Garwood Street · (512) 576-4488
Location

2814 Garwood Street, Austin, TX 78702
Govalle

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 8

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1311 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Located in East Austin, this renovated home boasts wood look floors & hard tile, renovated bathrooms & a great kitchen! Close walk to HEB, the park, the library, delicious restaurants & public transportation. Bedrooms are very spacious. Large backyard. Perfect for your pet, entertaining, or just hanging out. Unit will be available soon! Don't miss out!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2814 Garwood Street - A have any available units?
2814 Garwood Street - A has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2814 Garwood Street - A have?
Some of 2814 Garwood Street - A's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2814 Garwood Street - A currently offering any rent specials?
2814 Garwood Street - A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2814 Garwood Street - A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2814 Garwood Street - A is pet friendly.
Does 2814 Garwood Street - A offer parking?
Yes, 2814 Garwood Street - A does offer parking.
Does 2814 Garwood Street - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2814 Garwood Street - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2814 Garwood Street - A have a pool?
No, 2814 Garwood Street - A does not have a pool.
Does 2814 Garwood Street - A have accessible units?
No, 2814 Garwood Street - A does not have accessible units.
Does 2814 Garwood Street - A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2814 Garwood Street - A has units with dishwashers.
