2814 Garwood Street - A

Amenities
Located in East Austin, this renovated home boasts wood look floors & hard tile, renovated bathrooms & a great kitchen! Close walk to HEB, the park, the library, delicious restaurants & public transportation. Bedrooms are very spacious. Large backyard. Perfect for your pet, entertaining, or just hanging out. Unit will be available soon! Don't miss out!
Located in East Austin, this renovated home boasts wood look floors & hard tile, renovated bathrooms & a great kitchen! Close walk to HEB, the park, the library, delicious restaurants & public transportation. Bedrooms are very spacious. Large backyard. Perfect for your pet, entertaining, or just hanging out. Unit will be available soon! Don't miss out!