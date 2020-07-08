Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2813 Salado St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2813 Salado St
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2813 Salado St
2813 Salado Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
West University
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2813 Salado Street, Austin, TX 78705
West University
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 08/15/20 Cute home. Great area. Close to campus. All hardwood floors with beautiful windows. Washer and Dryer Included.
(RLNE5487856)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2813 Salado St have any available units?
2813 Salado St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2813 Salado St have?
Some of 2813 Salado St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2813 Salado St currently offering any rent specials?
2813 Salado St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2813 Salado St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2813 Salado St is pet friendly.
Does 2813 Salado St offer parking?
No, 2813 Salado St does not offer parking.
Does 2813 Salado St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2813 Salado St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2813 Salado St have a pool?
No, 2813 Salado St does not have a pool.
Does 2813 Salado St have accessible units?
No, 2813 Salado St does not have accessible units.
Does 2813 Salado St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2813 Salado St has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Lenox Springs
10500 S IH-35
Austin, TX 78748
Great Hills
10610 Morado Cir
Austin, TX 78759
Windsor Burnet
10301 Burnet Road
Austin, TX 78758
Oaks at Techridge
14000 The Lakes Blvd
Austin, TX 78660
Lamar Union
1100 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
The Aspect
4900 E Oltorf St
Austin, TX 78741
Trailhead
1120 Shady Ln
Austin, TX 78721
Willows
600 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78704
Similar Pages
Austin 1 Bedrooms
Austin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments
Williamson County Apartments
Bexar County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TX
Round Rock, TX
Killeen, TX
Pflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TX
Cedar Park, TX
Georgetown, TX
San Marcos, TX
Temple, TX
Leander, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Austin
Riverside
West Oak Hill
Pleasant Valley
Downtown Austin
Milwood
East Oak Hill
Windsor Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Huston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's University
Austin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin