2806 Bridle PATH

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace accessible

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible garage

This one story home has lots of charm. 4 bedrooms 2 bath. Hardwood flooring throughout, hard tile in baths. Old World Charm in the Enfield/Exposition areas. Detached garage.