Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2806 Bridle PATH
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
2806 Bridle PATH
2806 Bridle Path
Location
2806 Bridle Path, Austin, TX 78703
Tarrytown
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
accessible
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
garage
This one story home has lots of charm. 4 bedrooms 2 bath. Hardwood flooring throughout, hard tile in baths. Old World Charm in the Enfield/Exposition areas. Detached garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2806 Bridle PATH have any available units?
2806 Bridle PATH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2806 Bridle PATH have?
Some of 2806 Bridle PATH's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2806 Bridle PATH currently offering any rent specials?
2806 Bridle PATH isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2806 Bridle PATH pet-friendly?
No, 2806 Bridle PATH is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 2806 Bridle PATH offer parking?
Yes, 2806 Bridle PATH does offer parking.
Does 2806 Bridle PATH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2806 Bridle PATH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2806 Bridle PATH have a pool?
No, 2806 Bridle PATH does not have a pool.
Does 2806 Bridle PATH have accessible units?
Yes, 2806 Bridle PATH has accessible units.
Does 2806 Bridle PATH have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2806 Bridle PATH has units with dishwashers.
