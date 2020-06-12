Rent Calculator
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2805 Kentish DR
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2805 Kentish DR
2805 Kentish Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Austin
Location
2805 Kentish Drive, Austin, TX 78748
Amenities
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
In a highly desirable neighborhood. Nice 3-bedroom home and great size fenced-in backyard tucked away in Southwest Austin.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2805 Kentish DR have any available units?
2805 Kentish DR doesn't have any available units at this time.
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 2805 Kentish DR currently offering any rent specials?
2805 Kentish DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2805 Kentish DR pet-friendly?
No, 2805 Kentish DR is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 2805 Kentish DR offer parking?
No, 2805 Kentish DR does not offer parking.
Does 2805 Kentish DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2805 Kentish DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2805 Kentish DR have a pool?
No, 2805 Kentish DR does not have a pool.
Does 2805 Kentish DR have accessible units?
No, 2805 Kentish DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2805 Kentish DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 2805 Kentish DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2805 Kentish DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2805 Kentish DR does not have units with air conditioning.
