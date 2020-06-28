All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2803 Slaughter Lane B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2803 Slaughter Lane B
Last updated December 19 2019 at 1:06 AM

2803 Slaughter Lane B

2803 West Slaughter Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2803 West Slaughter Lane, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice and well kept Tanglewood duplex-Yard maintained by owner ~ 2-story unit~Spacious backyard with privacy fence~Vinyl wood plank throughout downstairs~Washer dryer connections~1 Car garage~ Walk to the pond and park~ Walk to the elementary~No large or aggressive breed dogs allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2803 Slaughter Lane B have any available units?
2803 Slaughter Lane B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2803 Slaughter Lane B have?
Some of 2803 Slaughter Lane B's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2803 Slaughter Lane B currently offering any rent specials?
2803 Slaughter Lane B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2803 Slaughter Lane B pet-friendly?
Yes, 2803 Slaughter Lane B is pet friendly.
Does 2803 Slaughter Lane B offer parking?
Yes, 2803 Slaughter Lane B offers parking.
Does 2803 Slaughter Lane B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2803 Slaughter Lane B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2803 Slaughter Lane B have a pool?
No, 2803 Slaughter Lane B does not have a pool.
Does 2803 Slaughter Lane B have accessible units?
No, 2803 Slaughter Lane B does not have accessible units.
Does 2803 Slaughter Lane B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2803 Slaughter Lane B has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ironhorse Flats
1930 W Rundberg Ln
Austin, TX 78758
AMLI Eastside
1000 San Marcos St
Austin, TX 78702
The Guthrie
3218 Gonzales Street
Austin, TX 78702
Madison at Stone Creek
6800 McNeil Dr
Austin, TX 78729
Terrace Cove
6201 Sneed Cv
Austin, TX 78744
Ridgecrest
3101 Wells Branch Pkwy
Austin, TX 78728
Garrison
1801 Fortview Rd
Austin, TX 78704
Park Place
1301 W 9th St
Austin, TX 78703

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin