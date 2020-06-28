2803 Slaughter Lane B

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nice and well kept Tanglewood duplex-Yard maintained by owner ~ 2-story unit~Spacious backyard with privacy fence~Vinyl wood plank throughout downstairs~Washer dryer connections~1 Car garage~ Walk to the pond and park~ Walk to the elementary~No large or aggressive breed dogs allowed