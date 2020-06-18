All apartments in Austin
2800 Bartons Bluff ln
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

2800 Bartons Bluff ln

2800 Bartons Bluff Lane · (512) 470-4169
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2800 Bartons Bluff Lane, Austin, TX 78746
Barton Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1650 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 953 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
hot tub
yoga
Live on Barton Creek! - Property Id: 86315

This property sits on the Barton Creek Greenbelt Spyglass entrance, bike/hike to Zilker Park, SoCo, easy access to Mopac. 5 min Uber Downtown. Beautiful Pool, Hot tub, Gym, Dog Park, Club House and Yoga Studio! Private balconies and newly renovated units, granite countertops and stainless steel applainces. Washer/dryer Included. Gated Community. Close to many shops and restaurants, Barton Creek Mall, TacoDeli Spyglass and Tom's Market. Reply to schedule a tour!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/86315
Property Id 86315

(RLNE5735653)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2800 Bartons Bluff ln have any available units?
2800 Bartons Bluff ln has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2800 Bartons Bluff ln have?
Some of 2800 Bartons Bluff ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2800 Bartons Bluff ln currently offering any rent specials?
2800 Bartons Bluff ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2800 Bartons Bluff ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2800 Bartons Bluff ln is pet friendly.
Does 2800 Bartons Bluff ln offer parking?
No, 2800 Bartons Bluff ln does not offer parking.
Does 2800 Bartons Bluff ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2800 Bartons Bluff ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2800 Bartons Bluff ln have a pool?
Yes, 2800 Bartons Bluff ln has a pool.
Does 2800 Bartons Bluff ln have accessible units?
No, 2800 Bartons Bluff ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2800 Bartons Bluff ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2800 Bartons Bluff ln does not have units with dishwashers.
