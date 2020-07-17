All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 7 2020 at 2:44 PM

2800 BARTON BLUFF LN.

2800 Bartons Bluff Lane · (512) 518-4266
Location

2800 Bartons Bluff Lane, Austin, TX 78746
Barton Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,432

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
24hr gym
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
media room
This incredible community is located near downtown Austin, just off Mo-pac and 360, close to Zilker Park, Lady Bird Lake and Barton Springs. You'll have access to a year-round, saltwater pool and you will fall in love with this community's newly upgraded look featuring metal awnings, wrought iron railings providing the community with a modern hill country appeal. The awesome amenities include covered parking, limited access gates, an outdoor kitchen, grill, and a lounge located at the pool with plated glass fireplace. Utilize the brand new 24 hour fitness center, new community building which offers a full commercial style kitchen, media center with three televisions and a puppy park for four legged family members! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2800 BARTON BLUFF LN. have any available units?
2800 BARTON BLUFF LN. has a unit available for $1,432 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2800 BARTON BLUFF LN. have?
Some of 2800 BARTON BLUFF LN.'s amenities include parking, recently renovated, and 24hr gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2800 BARTON BLUFF LN. currently offering any rent specials?
2800 BARTON BLUFF LN. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2800 BARTON BLUFF LN. pet-friendly?
No, 2800 BARTON BLUFF LN. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2800 BARTON BLUFF LN. offer parking?
Yes, 2800 BARTON BLUFF LN. offers parking.
Does 2800 BARTON BLUFF LN. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2800 BARTON BLUFF LN. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2800 BARTON BLUFF LN. have a pool?
Yes, 2800 BARTON BLUFF LN. has a pool.
Does 2800 BARTON BLUFF LN. have accessible units?
No, 2800 BARTON BLUFF LN. does not have accessible units.
Does 2800 BARTON BLUFF LN. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2800 BARTON BLUFF LN. does not have units with dishwashers.
