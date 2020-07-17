2800 BARTON BLUFF LN.

Amenities

This incredible community is located near downtown Austin, just off Mo-pac and 360, close to Zilker Park, Lady Bird Lake and Barton Springs. You'll have access to a year-round, saltwater pool and you will fall in love with this community's newly upgraded look featuring metal awnings, wrought iron railings providing the community with a modern hill country appeal. The awesome amenities include covered parking, limited access gates, an outdoor kitchen, grill, and a lounge located at the pool with plated glass fireplace. Utilize the brand new 24 hour fitness center, new community building which offers a full commercial style kitchen, media center with three televisions and a puppy park for four legged family members! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.