2737 S Lamar Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible carport clubhouse coffee bar fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage

Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!



As you are unpacking your stuff in your sweet new apartment, you uncover something you have not seen in decades. It's a letter to your future self that you wrote in elementary school. How it lasted all these years, you don't know (mom probably snuck in in there). The letter reads "Sum day i will gro up and be sooper cool and boojee, and live in a really cool howse with lots of rooms and it will be totally cool, and evryone will wanto be frends with me and ill have the best room ever'.



You first wonder how the hell you passed elementary school with that spelling, and thank goodness you have stifled your tendency of run on sentences. But then you see your new swanky abode and give a thumbs up to yourself for being so on point with your predictions. Didn't you also write that letter about becoming an eccentrically philanthropic billionaire who lives on a private island?



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Designer Lighting Package



Granite Countertops



Large Soaking Tubs



Tile Backsplash



Two-Tone Kitchen Cabinets



Under-Counter Recycling Bins



City Skyline View



One Car Garage



Private Yard



Additional Storage



Kitchen Island And Wood Vinyl Flooring



Spacious Walk-In Closets



Patios Or Balconies



Washer And Dryer Or Connections



9-Foot Ceilings



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Outdoor Grilling Stations



Indoor Bicycle Storage



Controlled Access To Buildings And Parking



Resident Lounge With Coffee Bar



Resident Vegetable/Herb Garden



Fire Pit with Lounge Seating



On-Site Restaurant And Retail



Direct Access To Del Curto Park



Pet Washing Station



Fitness Center



24-Hr. Parcel Pending Locker System



Swimming Pool With Sun Deck



Access To Public Transportation



Recycling Program



