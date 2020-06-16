All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2727 S Lamar Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2727 S Lamar Blvd
Last updated April 24 2020 at 1:57 PM

2727 S Lamar Blvd

2727 South Lamar Boulevard · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
South Lamar
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2727 South Lamar Boulevard, Austin, TX 78704
South Lamar

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!

As you are unpacking your stuff in your sweet new apartment, you uncover something you have not seen in decades. It's a letter to your future self that you wrote in elementary school. How it lasted all these years, you don't know (mom probably snuck in in there). The letter reads "Sum day i will gro up and be sooper cool and boojee, and live in a really cool howse with lots of rooms and it will be totally cool, and evryone will wanto be frends with me and ill have the best room ever'.

You first wonder how the hell you passed elementary school with that spelling, and thank goodness you have stifled your tendency of run on sentences. But then you see your new swanky abode and give a thumbs up to yourself for being so on point with your predictions. Didn't you also write that letter about becoming an eccentrically philanthropic billionaire who lives on a private island?

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Designer Lighting Package

Granite Countertops

Large Soaking Tubs

Tile Backsplash

Two-Tone Kitchen Cabinets

Under-Counter Recycling Bins

City Skyline View

One Car Garage

Private Yard

Additional Storage

Kitchen Island And Wood Vinyl Flooring

Spacious Walk-In Closets

Patios Or Balconies

Washer And Dryer Or Connections

9-Foot Ceilings

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Outdoor Grilling Stations

Indoor Bicycle Storage

Controlled Access To Buildings And Parking

Resident Lounge With Coffee Bar

Resident Vegetable/Herb Garden

Fire Pit with Lounge Seating

On-Site Restaurant And Retail

Direct Access To Del Curto Park

Pet Washing Station

Fitness Center

24-Hr. Parcel Pending Locker System

Swimming Pool With Sun Deck

Access To Public Transportation

Recycling Program

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2727 S Lamar Blvd have any available units?
2727 S Lamar Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2727 S Lamar Blvd have?
Some of 2727 S Lamar Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2727 S Lamar Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2727 S Lamar Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2727 S Lamar Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2727 S Lamar Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 2727 S Lamar Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2727 S Lamar Blvd does offer parking.
Does 2727 S Lamar Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2727 S Lamar Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2727 S Lamar Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 2727 S Lamar Blvd has a pool.
Does 2727 S Lamar Blvd have accessible units?
Yes, 2727 S Lamar Blvd has accessible units.
Does 2727 S Lamar Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2727 S Lamar Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2727 S Lamar Blvd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

AMLI Eastside
1000 San Marcos St
Austin, TX 78702
Groves South Lamar Apartments
3607 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
Madison at Wells Branch
3201 Century Park Blvd
Austin, TX 78727
Lexington Hills
2430 Cromwell Cir
Austin, TX 78741
Keystone
5230 Thunder Creek Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Hidden Timber Apartments
13359 Pond Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78729
Duval Villa Apartments
4305 Duval St
Austin, TX 78751
Austin City Lights
501 E Stassney Ln
Austin, TX 78745

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity