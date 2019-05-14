All apartments in Austin
2716 South Lamar Blvd

2716 South Lamar Boulevard · (512) 790-6656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2716 South Lamar Boulevard, Austin, TX 78704
South Lamar

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
Are you in the apartment hunt?

 

I'm Alex. I'm the professional equivalent of a genie in a bottle..for apartments. A free genie. (A freenie?) I don't know. Anyways, I find people apartments for a living. It's pretty great. And you don't have to pay me anything. I have an entire process dedicated to making your apartment search as easy as possible. Check out my website to learn more! (in the pictures)

_____________________ As you're unpacking your stuff in your sweet new apartment, you uncover something you haven't seen in decades. It's a letter to your future self that you wrote in elementary school. How it lasted all these years, you don't know (mom probably snuck in in there). The letter reads "Sum day i will gro up and be sooper cool and boojee, and live in a really cool howse with lots of rooms and it will be totally cool, and evryone will wanto be frends with me and ill have the best room ever'. 

  You first wonder how the hell you passed elementary school with that spelling, and thank goodness you've stifled your tendency of run on sentences. But then you see your new swanky abode and give a thumbs up to yourself for being so on point with your predictions. Didn't you also write that letter about becoming an eccentrically philanthropic billionaire who lives on a private island?

  ___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  Designer Lighting Package

Granite Countertops

Large Soaking Tubs

Tile Backsplash

Two-Tone Kitchen Cabinets

Under-Counter Recycling Bins

City Skyline View

One Car Garage

Private Yard

Additional Storage

Kitchen Island And Wood Vinyl Flooring

Spacious Walk-In Closets

Patios Or Balconies

Washer And Dryer Or Connections

9-Foot Ceilings

  ___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Outdoor Grilling Stations

Indoor Bicycle Storage

Controlled Access To Buildings And Parking

Resident Lounge With Coffee Bar

Resident Vegetable/Herb Garden

Fire Pit with Lounge Seating

On-Site Restaurant And Retail

Direct Access To Del Curto Park

Pet Washing Station

Fitness Center

24-Hr. Parcel Pending Locker System

Swimming Pool With Sun Deck

Access To Public Transportation

Recycling Program

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2716 South Lamar Blvd have any available units?
2716 South Lamar Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2716 South Lamar Blvd have?
Some of 2716 South Lamar Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2716 South Lamar Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2716 South Lamar Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2716 South Lamar Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2716 South Lamar Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 2716 South Lamar Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2716 South Lamar Blvd does offer parking.
Does 2716 South Lamar Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2716 South Lamar Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2716 South Lamar Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 2716 South Lamar Blvd has a pool.
Does 2716 South Lamar Blvd have accessible units?
Yes, 2716 South Lamar Blvd has accessible units.
Does 2716 South Lamar Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2716 South Lamar Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
