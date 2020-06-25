2711 Little John Lane, Austin, TX 78704 St. Edwards
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2711 Little John Lane Available 08/10/19 Walk to St. Edwards University!-2711 Little John - Walk to St. Edwards University! 4 bedroom with converted garage. Pets okay. Available for August move in. Tenants must pay for lawn service. Washer and dryer are in as-is condition.
(RLNE3183790)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
