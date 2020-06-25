All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:39 AM

2711 Little John Lane

2711 Little John Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2711 Little John Lane, Austin, TX 78704
St. Edwards

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2711 Little John Lane Available 08/10/19 Walk to St. Edwards University!-2711 Little John - Walk to St. Edwards University! 4 bedroom with converted garage. Pets okay. Available for August move in. Tenants must pay for lawn service. Washer and dryer are in as-is condition.

(RLNE3183790)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2711 Little John Lane have any available units?
2711 Little John Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2711 Little John Lane have?
Some of 2711 Little John Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2711 Little John Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2711 Little John Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2711 Little John Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2711 Little John Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2711 Little John Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2711 Little John Lane offers parking.
Does 2711 Little John Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2711 Little John Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2711 Little John Lane have a pool?
No, 2711 Little John Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2711 Little John Lane have accessible units?
No, 2711 Little John Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2711 Little John Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2711 Little John Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
