Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2710 Whitis Ave Apt A
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:00 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2710 Whitis Ave Apt A
2710 Whitis Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2710 Whitis Avenue, Austin, TX 78705
North University
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 08/17/20 Hardwood floors, walking distance to campus.
(RLNE5449804)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2710 Whitis Ave Apt A have any available units?
2710 Whitis Ave Apt A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2710 Whitis Ave Apt A have?
Some of 2710 Whitis Ave Apt A's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2710 Whitis Ave Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
2710 Whitis Ave Apt A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2710 Whitis Ave Apt A pet-friendly?
No, 2710 Whitis Ave Apt A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 2710 Whitis Ave Apt A offer parking?
No, 2710 Whitis Ave Apt A does not offer parking.
Does 2710 Whitis Ave Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2710 Whitis Ave Apt A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2710 Whitis Ave Apt A have a pool?
No, 2710 Whitis Ave Apt A does not have a pool.
Does 2710 Whitis Ave Apt A have accessible units?
No, 2710 Whitis Ave Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 2710 Whitis Ave Apt A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2710 Whitis Ave Apt A does not have units with dishwashers.
