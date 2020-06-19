2708 San Pedro Street, Austin, TX 78705 West University
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
2708 San Pedro #301 Available 08/10/20 Newer Construction Condo 3/2 walking distance to UT - Newer construction in West Campus ~ Well maintained end unit w/ hardwood flooring in main living / hallways includes 10' ceilings + quality finishes*Granite counters & S.S. appliances + stackable w/d unit in condo*All bedrooms well proportioned*Private master suite w/ walk-in shower*Elevator on site w/ 2 parking spaces in bottom garage*Great opportunity in smaller project w/ prime location to UT* Pre - Leasing 2020 - 2021.
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
