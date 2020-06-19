All apartments in Austin
2708 San Pedro #301

2708 San Pedro Street
Location

2708 San Pedro Street, Austin, TX 78705
West University

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
2708 San Pedro #301 Available 08/10/20 Newer Construction Condo 3/2 walking distance to UT - Newer construction in West Campus ~ Well maintained end unit w/ hardwood flooring in main living / hallways includes 10' ceilings + quality finishes*Granite counters & S.S. appliances + stackable w/d unit in condo*All bedrooms well proportioned*Private master suite w/ walk-in shower*Elevator on site w/ 2 parking spaces in bottom garage*Great opportunity in smaller project w/ prime location to UT* Pre - Leasing 2020 - 2021.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3899631)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2708 San Pedro #301 have any available units?
2708 San Pedro #301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2708 San Pedro #301 have?
Some of 2708 San Pedro #301's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2708 San Pedro #301 currently offering any rent specials?
2708 San Pedro #301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2708 San Pedro #301 pet-friendly?
No, 2708 San Pedro #301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2708 San Pedro #301 offer parking?
Yes, 2708 San Pedro #301 offers parking.
Does 2708 San Pedro #301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2708 San Pedro #301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2708 San Pedro #301 have a pool?
No, 2708 San Pedro #301 does not have a pool.
Does 2708 San Pedro #301 have accessible units?
No, 2708 San Pedro #301 does not have accessible units.
Does 2708 San Pedro #301 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2708 San Pedro #301 has units with dishwashers.
