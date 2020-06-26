All apartments in Austin
2707 Addison AVE
2707 Addison AVE

2707 Addison Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2707 Addison Avenue, Austin, TX 78757
Allandale

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
Gorgeous remodel - everything UPDATED & NEW! Move in ready ONE STORY w/ 3 beds, 2 baths, modern open floor plan + private backyard. Gourmet kitchen ft stone counters, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash +island. Beautiful new floors thru out. No carpet! Spacious master suite ft. elegantly remodeled bath w/ double vanity. Oversized utility room, carport, & backyard shed complete the lovely home. Incredible location within walking distance of shops & restaurants along Burnet Road.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2707 Addison AVE have any available units?
2707 Addison AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2707 Addison AVE have?
Some of 2707 Addison AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2707 Addison AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2707 Addison AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2707 Addison AVE pet-friendly?
No, 2707 Addison AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2707 Addison AVE offer parking?
Yes, 2707 Addison AVE offers parking.
Does 2707 Addison AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2707 Addison AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2707 Addison AVE have a pool?
No, 2707 Addison AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2707 Addison AVE have accessible units?
No, 2707 Addison AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2707 Addison AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2707 Addison AVE has units with dishwashers.
