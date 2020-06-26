2707 Addison AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Gorgeous remodel - everything UPDATED & NEW! Move in ready ONE STORY w/ 3 beds, 2 baths, modern open floor plan + private backyard. Gourmet kitchen ft stone counters, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash +island. Beautiful new floors thru out. No carpet! Spacious master suite ft. elegantly remodeled bath w/ double vanity. Oversized utility room, carport, & backyard shed complete the lovely home. Incredible location within walking distance of shops & restaurants along Burnet Road.