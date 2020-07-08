Rent Calculator
All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2704 W 49th ST.
Home
Austin, TX
2704 W 49th ST
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:45 PM
1 of 29
2704 W 49th ST
2704 West 49th Street
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
2704 West 49th Street, Austin, TX 78731
Allandale
in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2704 W 49th ST have any available units?
2704 W 49th ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 2704 W 49th ST currently offering any rent specials?
2704 W 49th ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2704 W 49th ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 2704 W 49th ST is pet friendly.
Does 2704 W 49th ST offer parking?
Yes, 2704 W 49th ST offers parking.
Does 2704 W 49th ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2704 W 49th ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2704 W 49th ST have a pool?
No, 2704 W 49th ST does not have a pool.
Does 2704 W 49th ST have accessible units?
No, 2704 W 49th ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2704 W 49th ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2704 W 49th ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2704 W 49th ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 2704 W 49th ST does not have units with air conditioning.
