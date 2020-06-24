Rent Calculator
2704 French Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
2704 French Place
2704 French Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
2704 French Place, Austin, TX 78722
Upper Boggy Creek
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit. Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. (30168)
Austin Apartment Specialists
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2704 French Place have any available units?
2704 French Place doesn't have any available units at this time.
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 2704 French Place currently offering any rent specials?
2704 French Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2704 French Place pet-friendly?
No, 2704 French Place is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 2704 French Place offer parking?
No, 2704 French Place does not offer parking.
Does 2704 French Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2704 French Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2704 French Place have a pool?
No, 2704 French Place does not have a pool.
Does 2704 French Place have accessible units?
No, 2704 French Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2704 French Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2704 French Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2704 French Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2704 French Place does not have units with air conditioning.
