2702 South 2nd Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 2 bedroom duplex unit with two separate full bathrooms. High ceilings, large kitchen with stone counters and lots of cabinet space, connects to grand living area. Separate office or 3rd bedroom downstairs. House is at back of lot. Private balcony. Live in the heart of 78704, just 2 miles from downtown and minutes from South Lamar and South Congress. Walking distance to Toss Pizza, Summermoon Coffee, Winebelly, Starbucks and more! Electric and Gas are split 66% B 33% A Unit. Make Ready in progress.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,099, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $2,099, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.