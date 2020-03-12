All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

2702 South 2nd Street

2702 South 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

2702 South 2nd Street, Austin, TX 78704
Galindo

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 2 bedroom duplex unit with two separate full bathrooms. High ceilings, large kitchen with stone counters and lots of cabinet space, connects to grand living area. Separate office or 3rd bedroom downstairs. House is at back of lot. Private balcony. Live in the heart of 78704, just 2 miles from downtown and minutes from South Lamar and South Congress. Walking distance to Toss Pizza, Summermoon Coffee, Winebelly, Starbucks and more! Electric and Gas are split 66% B 33% A Unit. Make Ready in progress.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,099, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $2,099, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2702 South 2nd Street have any available units?
2702 South 2nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 2702 South 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
2702 South 2nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2702 South 2nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2702 South 2nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 2702 South 2nd Street offer parking?
No, 2702 South 2nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 2702 South 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2702 South 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2702 South 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 2702 South 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 2702 South 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 2702 South 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2702 South 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2702 South 2nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2702 South 2nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2702 South 2nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
