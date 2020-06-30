Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2633 W. 45th St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2633 W. 45th St.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:55 AM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2633 W. 45th St.
2633 West 45th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Rosedale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2633 West 45th Street, Austin, TX 78731
Rosedale
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated & Charming 2/1 in Rosedale! - Updated and charming 2/1 home, wood floors, spacious living, dining and kitchen, large fenced back yard. Pets okay.
(RLNE4022917)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2633 W. 45th St. have any available units?
2633 W. 45th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 2633 W. 45th St. currently offering any rent specials?
2633 W. 45th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2633 W. 45th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2633 W. 45th St. is pet friendly.
Does 2633 W. 45th St. offer parking?
No, 2633 W. 45th St. does not offer parking.
Does 2633 W. 45th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2633 W. 45th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2633 W. 45th St. have a pool?
No, 2633 W. 45th St. does not have a pool.
Does 2633 W. 45th St. have accessible units?
No, 2633 W. 45th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2633 W. 45th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2633 W. 45th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2633 W. 45th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2633 W. 45th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Highline
13201 Legendary Dr
Austin, TX 78727
Springs at Lakeline
9239 Amberglen Blvd
Austin, TX 78729
Su Casa
109 W 39th St
Austin, TX 78751
Hidden Timber Apartments
13359 Pond Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78729
Asher
10505 S Interstate 35
Austin, TX 78747
Channings Mark Apartments
11282 Taylor Draper Ln
Austin, TX 78759
Acacia Cliffs
7201 Hart Ln
Austin, TX 78731
Mission Reilly Ridge Apartments
6503 Bluff Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78744
Similar Pages
Austin 1 Bedrooms
Austin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TX
Round Rock, TX
Killeen, TX
Pflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TX
Cedar Park, TX
Georgetown, TX
San Marcos, TX
Temple, TX
Leander, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Austin
Riverside
West Oak Hill
Pleasant Valley
Downtown Austin
Milwood
East Oak Hill
Windsor Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Huston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's University
Austin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin