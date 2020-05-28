2621 Esperanza Crossing

Amenities

Things have gotten a little weird ever since you moved in here. You have started to feel some mysterious powers coursing flowing through your veins. That dead battery in your phone? Well, your touch immediately ads an extra 70% battery life. You are suddenly more capable of determining which inflammatory online news articles are bull$&# and which are not.



The time you spend searching for that perfect Netflix documentary has vanished. More and more handsome people with good grammar and positive career prospects are matching with you on Tinder. You have even started to accurately predict the flight patterns of local bird flocks, although you have not figured out what to do with this power yet. More practically, you have now gained the power to walk outside your room and hop on a sweet train that takes you downtown, so that’s pretty cool. Live here long enough, who knows what other mysterious powers you’ll find.



Apartment Amenities



9' Ceilings



Wood Plank Flooring



Dishwasher



Dual Vanity



Espresso Cabinets



Garden Tub



Granite Countertops



Kitchen Island



Linen Closet



Microwave



Pantry



Shaker-style Cabinets



Side-by-side Refrigerator



Stainless Steel Appliances



Tile Backsplash



Under-cabinet Lighting



Walk-in Shower



Ceiling Fan in Bedrooms



Patio / Balcony



Solar Shades



Upgraded Lighting



Walk-in Closet



ADA



Air Conditioning



Carpet in Bedrooms



Extra Storage



Washer and Dryer



Community Amenities



Fitness Center



Group Exercise Classes



Running / Bike Path Nearby



Spin Studio



Two Swimming Pools



BBQ Grills



Clubhouse



Courtyard



Demonstration Kitchen



Media Room



Outdoor Fire Features



Outdoor Lounge



Resident Events



Resident Lounge



Wi-Fi Lounge



Cat Friendly



Dog Friendly



Dog Wash



Pet Grooming Station



Bike Racks / Storage



Business Center



Complimentary Coffee Bar



Meeting / Conference Room



Package Receiving



Dining Nearby



Easy Highway Access



Mass Transit Nearby



Shopping Nearby



Swasdee krup! Hello! Howdy!



I am Renee Damron with Taco Street Locating, your (hopefully soon to be) guide to Austin. I am a local Austinite who speaks fluent English, Thai, and Breakfasttaco-ese. My team and I have helped over a hundred people find new places to live in Austin, so we are pretty good at it! Please reach out to me so I can help you find the perfect place to live. I am free to work with!