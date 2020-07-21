All apartments in Austin
2620 Baxter DR
2620 Baxter DR

2620 Baxter Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2620 Baxter Drive, Austin, TX 78745
Garrison Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
google fiber
Fully permitted remodel packed with modern upgrades! Renovated kitchen features brand new cabinets, stone countertops, deep sink, plus all new stainless steel appliances. Upgrades include Google Fiber, vinyl plank flooring throughout, recessed LED lighting, new water heater, new washer and dryer, plus updated bathrooms with new vanities, countertops, fixtures, and new shower tile. Fenced and gated backyard includes shed for additional storage. Sizable and well-lit two-car garage for secured parking!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

