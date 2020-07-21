2620 Baxter DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage google fiber

Fully permitted remodel packed with modern upgrades! Renovated kitchen features brand new cabinets, stone countertops, deep sink, plus all new stainless steel appliances. Upgrades include Google Fiber, vinyl plank flooring throughout, recessed LED lighting, new water heater, new washer and dryer, plus updated bathrooms with new vanities, countertops, fixtures, and new shower tile. Fenced and gated backyard includes shed for additional storage. Sizable and well-lit two-car garage for secured parking!