2617 Ektom Drive, Unit D

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance

Pre-leasing for July 20 move-in! South Austin four-plex unit being completely remodeled with modern kitchen and bathroom, and stainless appliances. Open plan with living room, dining room and open counter to kitchen. Includes storage, laundry room with hookups, fenced yard and off-street parking. Excellent location just off Westgate Blvd, close to 290, Menchaca, Stassney, Brodie and William Cannon. Pet friendly. Security deposit = 1 month's rent.



NOTE: Photos show the unit next door, which is the identical layout in mirror image. The remodel that is being done will be even higher quality and include vinyl plank floors, white quartz counters, gray shaker cabinets, white subway tile backsplash, recessed lighting, new windows and doors.



Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, monthly HVAC filters & tenant referral gift cards! $20 Air Filter Program Fee to be added to monthly rent for quality air filters sent right to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, can prevent costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.



No showings while under renovation. View our virtual tour of the mirror image unit: https://tinyurl.com/qtzwve8

Contact us to schedule a showing.