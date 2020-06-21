All apartments in Austin
2617 Ektom Drive, Unit D

2617 Ektom Drive · (512) 399-1320
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2617 Ektom Drive, Austin, TX 78745
Westgate

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit D · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 848 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
Pre-leasing for July 20 move-in! South Austin four-plex unit being completely remodeled with modern kitchen and bathroom, and stainless appliances. Open plan with living room, dining room and open counter to kitchen. Includes storage, laundry room with hookups, fenced yard and off-street parking. Excellent location just off Westgate Blvd, close to 290, Menchaca, Stassney, Brodie and William Cannon. Pet friendly. Security deposit = 1 month's rent.

NOTE: Photos show the unit next door, which is the identical layout in mirror image. The remodel that is being done will be even higher quality and include vinyl plank floors, white quartz counters, gray shaker cabinets, white subway tile backsplash, recessed lighting, new windows and doors.

Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, monthly HVAC filters & tenant referral gift cards! $20 Air Filter Program Fee to be added to monthly rent for quality air filters sent right to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, can prevent costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

No showings while under renovation. View our virtual tour of the mirror image unit: https://tinyurl.com/qtzwve8
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2617 Ektom Drive, Unit D have any available units?
2617 Ektom Drive, Unit D has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2617 Ektom Drive, Unit D have?
Some of 2617 Ektom Drive, Unit D's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2617 Ektom Drive, Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
2617 Ektom Drive, Unit D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2617 Ektom Drive, Unit D pet-friendly?
Yes, 2617 Ektom Drive, Unit D is pet friendly.
Does 2617 Ektom Drive, Unit D offer parking?
Yes, 2617 Ektom Drive, Unit D does offer parking.
Does 2617 Ektom Drive, Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2617 Ektom Drive, Unit D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2617 Ektom Drive, Unit D have a pool?
No, 2617 Ektom Drive, Unit D does not have a pool.
Does 2617 Ektom Drive, Unit D have accessible units?
No, 2617 Ektom Drive, Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 2617 Ektom Drive, Unit D have units with dishwashers?
No, 2617 Ektom Drive, Unit D does not have units with dishwashers.
