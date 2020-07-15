All apartments in Austin
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:31 PM

2617 Alcott Ln. #B

2617 Alcott Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2617 Alcott Lane, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Duplex- Built in 1984

Duplex- WOW! Great location, spacious with modern cosmetic upgrades! Approx 1,200 sqft , bedrooms are BIG-- easy to fit King Size Beds. Fixtures are brush Nickel. Auto front door light. Beautiful stained concrete floors. Private shaded backyard.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2617 Alcott Ln. #B have any available units?
2617 Alcott Ln. #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 2617 Alcott Ln. #B currently offering any rent specials?
2617 Alcott Ln. #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2617 Alcott Ln. #B pet-friendly?
No, 2617 Alcott Ln. #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2617 Alcott Ln. #B offer parking?
No, 2617 Alcott Ln. #B does not offer parking.
Does 2617 Alcott Ln. #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2617 Alcott Ln. #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2617 Alcott Ln. #B have a pool?
No, 2617 Alcott Ln. #B does not have a pool.
Does 2617 Alcott Ln. #B have accessible units?
No, 2617 Alcott Ln. #B does not have accessible units.
Does 2617 Alcott Ln. #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2617 Alcott Ln. #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2617 Alcott Ln. #B have units with air conditioning?
No, 2617 Alcott Ln. #B does not have units with air conditioning.
