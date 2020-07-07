2612 W 12th St

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking garage dogs allowed

Nice modern spacious condo is available on Feb 28. Washer/Dryer in unit. O. Henry Middle School track and field is right across the street. Call 5125717212 or email 2612condo@gmail.com if interested.