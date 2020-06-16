Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2612 W 12th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2612 W 12th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2612 W 12th St
2612 West 12th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2612 West 12th Street, Austin, TX 78703
West Austin
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice modern spacious condo is available on Feb 28. Washer/Dryer in unit. O. Henry Middle School track and field is right across the street. Call 5125717212 or email 2612condo@gmail.com if interested.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2612 W 12th St have any available units?
2612 W 12th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2612 W 12th St have?
Some of 2612 W 12th St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2612 W 12th St currently offering any rent specials?
2612 W 12th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2612 W 12th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2612 W 12th St is pet friendly.
Does 2612 W 12th St offer parking?
Yes, 2612 W 12th St offers parking.
Does 2612 W 12th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2612 W 12th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2612 W 12th St have a pool?
No, 2612 W 12th St does not have a pool.
Does 2612 W 12th St have accessible units?
No, 2612 W 12th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2612 W 12th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2612 W 12th St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Avesta Altura
1911 Willow Creek Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Forest Park Apartment Homes
1088 Park Plz
Austin, TX 78753
AMLI 300
300 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78703
Pointe at Ben White
6934 E Ben White Blvd
Austin, TX 78741
Hillside Creek
1730 E Oltorf St
Austin, TX 78741
James on South First
8800 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78748
Bridgehead
6001 Shepherd Mountain Cv
Austin, TX 78730
Parmer Place
12101 Dessau Rd
Austin, TX 78753
Similar Pages
Austin 1 Bedrooms
Austin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TX
Round Rock, TX
Killeen, TX
Pflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TX
Cedar Park, TX
Georgetown, TX
San Marcos, TX
Temple, TX
Leander, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Austin
Riverside
West Oak Hill
Pleasant Valley
Downtown Austin
Milwood
East Oak Hill
Windsor Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Huston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's University
Austin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin