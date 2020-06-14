2611 Esperanza Crossing

Amenities
Things have gotten a little weird ever since you moved in here. You have started to feel some mysterious powers coursing flowing through your veins. That dead battery in your phone? Well, your touch immediately ads an extra 70% battery life. You are suddenly more capable of determining which inflammatory online news articles are bull$ and which are not.
The time you spend searching for that perfect Netflix documentary has vanished. More and more handsome people with good grammar and positive career prospects are matching with you on Tinder. You have even started to accurately predict the flight patterns of local bird flocks, although you have not figured out what to do with this power yet. More practically, you have now gained the power to walk outside your room and hop on a sweet train that takes you downtown, so that's pretty cool. Live here long enough, who knows what other mysterious powers you'll find.
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
9' Ceilings
Wood Plank Flooring
Dishwasher
Dual Vanity
Espresso Cabinets
Garden Tub
Granite Countertops
Kitchen Island
Linen Closet
Microwave
Pantry
Shaker-style Cabinets
Side-by-side Refrigerator
Stainless Steel Appliances
Tile Backsplash
Under-cabinet Lighting
Walk-in Shower
Ceiling Fan in Bedrooms
Patio / Balcony
Solar Shades
Upgraded Lighting
Walk-in Closet
ADA
Air Conditioning
Carpet in Bedrooms
Extra Storage
Washer and Dryer
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Fitness Center
Group Exercise Classes
Running / Bike Path Nearby
Spin Studio
Two Swimming Pools
BBQ Grills
Clubhouse
Courtyard
Demonstration Kitchen
Media Room
Outdoor Fire Features
Outdoor Lounge
Resident Events
Resident Lounge
Wi-Fi Lounge
Cat Friendly
Dog Friendly
Dog Wash
Pet Grooming Station
Bike Racks / Storage
Business Center
Complimentary Coffee Bar
Meeting / Conference Room
Package Receiving
Dining Nearby
Easy Highway Access
Mass Transit Nearby
Shopping Nearby