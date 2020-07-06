2610 Gwendolyn Lane A

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great corner unit~Spacious backyard with privacy fence~Wood-like flooring in main area~Carpet upstairs~Washer dryer connections~1 Car garage~Covered Patio with deck~Landscaping is taken care of by owner~NO large or aggressive breeds accepted~