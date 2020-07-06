Great corner unit~Spacious backyard with privacy fence~Wood-like flooring in main area~Carpet upstairs~Washer dryer connections~1 Car garage~Covered Patio with deck~Landscaping is taken care of by owner~NO large or aggressive breeds accepted~
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2610 Gwendolyn Lane A have any available units?
2610 Gwendolyn Lane A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2610 Gwendolyn Lane A have?
Some of 2610 Gwendolyn Lane A's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2610 Gwendolyn Lane A currently offering any rent specials?
2610 Gwendolyn Lane A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2610 Gwendolyn Lane A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2610 Gwendolyn Lane A is pet friendly.
Does 2610 Gwendolyn Lane A offer parking?
Yes, 2610 Gwendolyn Lane A offers parking.
Does 2610 Gwendolyn Lane A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2610 Gwendolyn Lane A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2610 Gwendolyn Lane A have a pool?
No, 2610 Gwendolyn Lane A does not have a pool.
Does 2610 Gwendolyn Lane A have accessible units?
No, 2610 Gwendolyn Lane A does not have accessible units.
Does 2610 Gwendolyn Lane A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2610 Gwendolyn Lane A has units with dishwashers.
