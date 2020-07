Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly extra storage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Exceptional opportunity in super HOT West Gate area! Home includes dishwasher, range, & refrigerator PLUS and extra storage freezer. This residence features a 3/2 set-up on a quiet street. Minutes from S Lamar corridor, restaurants and shops, and just minutes from downtown, Lady Bird Lake, hike and bike trail, and much more. HURRY! This won't last long!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.