Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2607 Ektom Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2607 Ektom Drive
2607 Ektom Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2607 Ektom Drive, Austin, TX 78745
Westgate
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2607 Ektom Drive have any available units?
2607 Ektom Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 2607 Ektom Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2607 Ektom Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2607 Ektom Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2607 Ektom Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 2607 Ektom Drive offer parking?
No, 2607 Ektom Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2607 Ektom Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2607 Ektom Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2607 Ektom Drive have a pool?
No, 2607 Ektom Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2607 Ektom Drive have accessible units?
No, 2607 Ektom Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2607 Ektom Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2607 Ektom Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2607 Ektom Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2607 Ektom Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
