Last updated January 14 2020 at 5:30 PM

2604 Windsor RD

2604 Windsor Road · No Longer Available
Location

2604 Windsor Road, Austin, TX 78703
Old Enfield

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Central downtown Mira Loma/Tarrytown charmer with beautiful courtyard and private backyard. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage w/opener. Open kitchen, living & breakfast with French doors overlooking the back area. This place has updated character and charm featuring granite/style kitchen countertops, stainless appliances, plantation shutters and gas log fireplaces. Wall to wall closets in the master. Low maintenance yard maintained. Minutes to downtown, parks and Casis Elementary

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2604 Windsor RD have any available units?
2604 Windsor RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2604 Windsor RD have?
Some of 2604 Windsor RD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2604 Windsor RD currently offering any rent specials?
2604 Windsor RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2604 Windsor RD pet-friendly?
No, 2604 Windsor RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2604 Windsor RD offer parking?
Yes, 2604 Windsor RD offers parking.
Does 2604 Windsor RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2604 Windsor RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2604 Windsor RD have a pool?
No, 2604 Windsor RD does not have a pool.
Does 2604 Windsor RD have accessible units?
No, 2604 Windsor RD does not have accessible units.
Does 2604 Windsor RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2604 Windsor RD has units with dishwashers.
