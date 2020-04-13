Rent Calculator
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2604 Salado Unit 104
Last updated August 12 2019 at 1:27 PM
1 of 1
2604 Salado Unit 104
2604 Salado St
·
No Longer Available
Location
2604 Salado St, Austin, TX 78705
West University
Amenities
in unit laundry
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
One bedroom West Campus - One bedroom with washer and dryer. No Carpet, 1st floor unit.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3992937)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2604 Salado Unit 104 have any available units?
2604 Salado Unit 104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 2604 Salado Unit 104 currently offering any rent specials?
2604 Salado Unit 104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2604 Salado Unit 104 pet-friendly?
No, 2604 Salado Unit 104 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 2604 Salado Unit 104 offer parking?
No, 2604 Salado Unit 104 does not offer parking.
Does 2604 Salado Unit 104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2604 Salado Unit 104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2604 Salado Unit 104 have a pool?
No, 2604 Salado Unit 104 does not have a pool.
Does 2604 Salado Unit 104 have accessible units?
No, 2604 Salado Unit 104 does not have accessible units.
Does 2604 Salado Unit 104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2604 Salado Unit 104 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2604 Salado Unit 104 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2604 Salado Unit 104 does not have units with air conditioning.
