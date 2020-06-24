All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 23 2019 at 5:23 PM

2604 Lightfoot TRL

2604 Lightfoot Trl · No Longer Available
Location

2604 Lightfoot Trl, Austin, TX 78745
Garrison Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Craftsman style Cape Code stand alone Condo w/yard in Independence Park. 8' doors & wood floors throughout w/tile bathrooms. Keypad entry. Open Kitchen w/island, granite counter tops, & stainless steel appliances. Covered patios front & back. Beautiful wooded view from master box window. Garage w/remote. Prime corner lot aside retention pond backing to greenbelt. Minutes to Central Market, Garrison Park, library, shopping & entertainment. Front porch, hiking trails & community feel. Move-in Ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2604 Lightfoot TRL have any available units?
2604 Lightfoot TRL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2604 Lightfoot TRL have?
Some of 2604 Lightfoot TRL's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2604 Lightfoot TRL currently offering any rent specials?
2604 Lightfoot TRL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2604 Lightfoot TRL pet-friendly?
No, 2604 Lightfoot TRL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2604 Lightfoot TRL offer parking?
Yes, 2604 Lightfoot TRL offers parking.
Does 2604 Lightfoot TRL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2604 Lightfoot TRL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2604 Lightfoot TRL have a pool?
No, 2604 Lightfoot TRL does not have a pool.
Does 2604 Lightfoot TRL have accessible units?
No, 2604 Lightfoot TRL does not have accessible units.
Does 2604 Lightfoot TRL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2604 Lightfoot TRL has units with dishwashers.
