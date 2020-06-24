2604 Lightfoot TRL

Amenities
Craftsman style Cape Code stand alone Condo w/yard in Independence Park. 8' doors & wood floors throughout w/tile bathrooms. Keypad entry. Open Kitchen w/island, granite counter tops, & stainless steel appliances. Covered patios front & back. Beautiful wooded view from master box window. Garage w/remote. Prime corner lot aside retention pond backing to greenbelt. Minutes to Central Market, Garrison Park, library, shopping & entertainment. Front porch, hiking trails & community feel. Move-in Ready!