Last updated April 29 2020 at 1:54 PM

2600 Scofield Ridge Pkwy

2600 Scofield Ridge Parkway · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2600 Scofield Ridge Parkway, Austin, TX 78727
Price and availability

Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!

You clear the dust off that old dusty box, you know, the one that somehow made it into the moving truck from back home even though you haven't seen it since you were a wee lad. You crack open the box, and find a curiously charming binder that gives you a  calming reminiscence of a serene childhood. In it you find...your long lost binder of rare holographic Pokemon cards! "Whoa! I haven't seen these in years!" you say. "I wonder what these are worth." 

After digging around the interwebs for a while, you encounter a small exclusive forum filled with eccentric billionaires from countries with questionable political
structures and sub-par human rights records with a peculiarly poignant taste for Pokemon cards. After learning of your recent rediscovery, the billionaires get into a bidding war over your collection. One offers are particularly large sum of money with lots of zeros and commas. The winning bidder flies you on his private jet to his lovely countryside chateau and now you're all rich and stuff. 
Awesome! That's kinda what like living here is like..kinda.

 ___________________________________________________________
Gated Community

2 Gated Dog Parks with Agility Courses

Resort-Style Swimming Pool

Outdoor Grilling Areas

Two State-of-the-Art 24-hour Fitness Centers

Entertainment Lounge

Internet Café with Media Room

Outdoor Recreation Areas

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2600 Scofield Ridge Pkwy have any available units?
2600 Scofield Ridge Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2600 Scofield Ridge Pkwy have?
Some of 2600 Scofield Ridge Pkwy's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2600 Scofield Ridge Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
2600 Scofield Ridge Pkwy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2600 Scofield Ridge Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 2600 Scofield Ridge Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 2600 Scofield Ridge Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 2600 Scofield Ridge Pkwy does offer parking.
Does 2600 Scofield Ridge Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2600 Scofield Ridge Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2600 Scofield Ridge Pkwy have a pool?
Yes, 2600 Scofield Ridge Pkwy has a pool.
Does 2600 Scofield Ridge Pkwy have accessible units?
Yes, 2600 Scofield Ridge Pkwy has accessible units.
Does 2600 Scofield Ridge Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 2600 Scofield Ridge Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.
