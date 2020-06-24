2600 LAKE AUSTIN BLVD

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr gym pool trash valet

Live the life you want and live it right here! You'll have the best of Austin right at your fingertips with quick access to downtown, Lady Bird Lake, Zilker Park and the Hike and Bike Trail.



Community luxuries include valet trash service, a 24-hour fitness center, sparkling pool, a sundeck and a beautifully-landscaped pond. Inside this beauty you'll find cathedral ceilings and crown molding, a washer and dryer, energy-efficient features, a gorgeous kitchen and ample storage space. A wonderful apartment choice waiting for you!

