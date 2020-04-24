All apartments in Austin
2600 Circle Cove

2600 Circle Cove · No Longer Available
Location

2600 Circle Cove, Austin, TX 78741
Parker Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Large 3BD/2BA duplex with Fireplace and W/D hook ups, Carport, Large front yard and fenced in back yard. Located in South Austin near E. Oltorf St. and I-35.
2 unit multi-family home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

