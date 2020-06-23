All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 260 11441 N INTERSTATE 35.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
260 11441 N INTERSTATE 35
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

260 11441 N INTERSTATE 35

11441 N Interstate · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11441 N Interstate, Austin, TX 78753

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This superb location means convenience to shopping, restaurants, highways and major employers. The lushest setting featuring greenbelts with giant oaks that invites you to escape the city rush. Come relax on one of our park benches and watch the world go by.

Apartment features include central heat/ air conditioning, ceiling fans, washer and dryer connections and solar screens. Located off I-35, all of greater Austin is easily accessible. Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit. Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. (11307)
South Austin Apartment Specialists

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 260 11441 N INTERSTATE 35 have any available units?
260 11441 N INTERSTATE 35 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 260 11441 N INTERSTATE 35 have?
Some of 260 11441 N INTERSTATE 35's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 260 11441 N INTERSTATE 35 currently offering any rent specials?
260 11441 N INTERSTATE 35 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 260 11441 N INTERSTATE 35 pet-friendly?
No, 260 11441 N INTERSTATE 35 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 260 11441 N INTERSTATE 35 offer parking?
No, 260 11441 N INTERSTATE 35 does not offer parking.
Does 260 11441 N INTERSTATE 35 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 260 11441 N INTERSTATE 35 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 260 11441 N INTERSTATE 35 have a pool?
No, 260 11441 N INTERSTATE 35 does not have a pool.
Does 260 11441 N INTERSTATE 35 have accessible units?
No, 260 11441 N INTERSTATE 35 does not have accessible units.
Does 260 11441 N INTERSTATE 35 have units with dishwashers?
No, 260 11441 N INTERSTATE 35 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Flats on San Felipe
7920 San Felipe Blvd
Austin, TX 78729
Travis At The Lake
2208 N. FM 620 Rd
Austin, TX 78734
Chateau Avalon of Austin
833 Fairfield Dr
Austin, TX 78758
Iron Rock Ranch
1215 W Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78748
Gibson Flats
1219 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
Northchase Apartments
306 W Rundberg Ln
Austin, TX 78753
Tintara at Canyon Creek
7655 Ranch Road 620 N
Austin, TX 78726
Hunt Club Austin
3101 Shoreline Dr
Austin, TX 78728

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin